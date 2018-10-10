BEAUMONT — Constance Forward said she's now stuck paying the bill after a run in with bed bugs and other issues at Creekwood Village Apartments in Beaumont. She said the issue arose two weeks ago when her A/C unit went out, and a window unit was installed.

Forward said the maintenance worker that installed the unit told her it was from storage, and hadn't been used in some time. She said her five year old son with asthma hasn't been able to stay there because the unit only cooled the living room.

"He hasn't been able to stay at home, sleep in his room, play with his toys, you know, eat breakfast here or anything like that, because it's been unlivable since then," said Forward.

Forward explained that shortly after the window unit was installed, she was bitten by a bed bug in her bed. The apartment's policy said if bed bugs are found, the tenant must notify the complex, cooperate with pest control, and tenants may be responsible for paying to exterminate them.

"I immediately called the complex and let them know, like hey, I think it may have come from the A/C unit that was in storage cause I haven't had these problems before," said Forward.

She went on to explain that the complex blamed her, and expected her to pay to get rid of them. When she called the exterminator, she said they told her that her neighbor had a similar issue after a window unit was installed. Forward said her neighbor confirmed that with her, but the complex denied it.

A report with "Bug Me Not" pest control obtained by 12News said the bed bugs could have come from a hotel, carried by someone who was staying there.

12News did reach out to Creekwood Village, but they made no comment.

