A Beaumont woman was killed and another person was injured in the south end of Beaumont early Friday morning after a high-speed police chase.

April Phillips, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene after the car she was driving struck a utility pole at the intersection of Kenneth Avenue and Elgie Street according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

On Friday June 15, 2018 at 1:33 a.m., Two Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling in the area of Washington and Avenue A when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation.

The Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop however, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

After fleeing a short distance, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several fixed objects near Kenneth and Elgie.

The driver, identified as 27 year old April Phillips, was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going

