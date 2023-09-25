'I am needing some help' | Beaumont woman is helping people, their pets experiencing homelessness in the community

With a few volunteers Burnett is helping serve at least eight homeless camps.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is living by the motto 'service above self'.

Diana Burnett has spent three years helping people in Beaumont who are experiencing homelessness.

She not only helps the people but their pets too, which are often their only close companions.

Helping in her community is almost therapeutic to Burnett.

With a few volunteers Burnett and her initiative Beaumont Street Pets is helping serve at least eight homeless camps.

Every week Burnett can be found filling her trunk with supplies to help people across Beaumont.

"I just help the homeless with whatever they need. Water, food. It just depends, but I am in downtown almost every evening," said Burnett.

She buys and collects several bags of dog and cat food each week to help the pets.

"I have some friends that donate several hundred pounds of dog food a month. But I do go through about 150 pounds of dog food every week and about a little over 70 to 80 pounds of cat food every week," Burnett said.

Burnett documents her weekly check-ins at the homeless camps on Facebook.

She was inspired to start this passion project by her church community.

"I worked at a church, Christ Community Church on 11th Street which was full of a lot of homeless people in and out. My passion started growing towards them and of course they have pets too, so it just grew from there," Burnett told 12News.

Three years later she is helping in the ministry and getting those in need connected to quality care.

"I order a lot of things over in Canada and Australia where I don't have to pay taxes or shipping," said Burnett.

The community has also been instrumental with donations, but what she's needing now is manpower.

"It's a full time job so I am needing some help," Burnett said.

Burnett is now working to start a nonprofit to continue to work she does on the daily.

If you'd like to help those experiencing homelessness you can contact Burnett on her Facebook.