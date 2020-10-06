PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Beaumont woman has been indicted on one count of first-degree murder for the stabbing of Taylor Wayne Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 23, was found dead on May 13 from what appeared to be stab wounds in a wooded area near a Walmart store in Port Arthur.

Lachrisha Renae Abshire, 33, was Rodriguez’s girlfriend. Investigators say Abshire told relatives that she had stabbed someone on May 13, according to an affidavit.

Police said she admitted that she had a fight with Rodriguez, pulled out a knife, and left the scene after she stabbed him.

Detective Mike Hebert with Port Arthur Police Department said the 23-year-old man died due to a stab wound in his thigh.

Abshire was held on a $1 million bond for murder. She was arrested on May 13 after the victim's body was found in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Port Arthur Police Detective Sadie Guedry said a 911 call was made about an unresponsive body just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

Eric-KBMT





