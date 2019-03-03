JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. — A Beaumont woman died of crash-related injuries nearly a week after a February 20 crash in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana, according to a Louisiana State Police Troop D news release.

Mildred C. Powell, 95, was driving north on US Highway 165 when she struck the back of a 28-foot camper trailer according to the release. The trailer was being pulled by a 2003 Ford pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Moses Martinez of Opelousas according to the release.

Both drivers were properly restrained according to the release.

It's unclear why Powell struck the trailer according to the release. Powell's vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch according to the release. She was then taken to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for moderate injuries according to the release

From a Louisiana State Police Troop D news release:

Texas Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash

