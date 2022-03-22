Beaumont veteran to spend 6 months hiking Appalachian Trail, fundraising for Wounded Warrior Project

With every step, he hopes to support his wounded colleagues.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A veteran from Beaumont will soon step off on the journey of a lifetime.



Donald Root plans to spend the next six months hiking the Appalachian Trail while raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

It'll be quite the trek, but Root said he's ready, and he's promising a little music along the way.

“It's 2,193 miles (changes every year) end to end,” Root said.



You could say Root has been training for this walk all his life.



“I'm going to have average about 14 miles a day,” Root said. “Well, it's been a lifelong goal.”



His inner strength is impossible to miss.



“This will mount in my rucksack. And I'll carry it the entire way,” Root said.



Walking for Wounded Warriors, the retired US Navy captain is determined to trek the Appalachian Trail.



“I'm starting at harper's ferry which is about the mid-point. I'm going north to Mount Katahdin,” Root said.



He hopes by starting in the middle, he'll miss the crowds.

It starts in West Virginia, goes through Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont then it crosses over New Hampshire in the White Mountains, and lastly over to Maine.



“The first part of it’s relatively flat, so I want to be in good shape by the time I hit the Green Mountains and finally the White Mountains in New Hampshire,” Root said.



From food to special shoes, Root has thought of almost everything.



“A pack weight of 40 pounds including your food and water,” Root said. “They say they'll last about 500 miles.”



Root has it all planned out.



“You got your tent, your sleeping bag, you've got to have a beer can to put all of your food in,” Root said.

Root plans to camp in a tent, and around every ten days, he said he’ll likely stop in a hotel to clean up and get a hot meal.



“I spent a number of days hiking with a pack, without a pack, 10-12 hours a day and I spend quite a bit of time at a gym. Mostly it's all dirt trail,” Root said.



"I'm asking [for] $22. It’s a one-time donation that equates to a penny per mile."



It's to recognize the 22 veterans a day that commit suicide, but there's more to this trek. It's an actual bugle made by Scout Bugle donated by Kyle Nelson out of Washington State.



You see, Captain Root is a certified member of "Bugles Across America."



“I play bugles at veterans' funerals with an organization bugles across America. And I have a number of friends in the army and the navy who have been wounded in the last 20 years of war,” Root said.



Root said most of the time, he’ll be camping in his tent. Every night, Root plans to play taps for the fallen and the forgotten.



“I wanted to play taps every night. I've had a number of friends who have passed away over the years," Root said.



It’s a special thank you to the men and women who didn't make it back from the battlefield.



“I thought it'd be something different,” Root said.



He's calling it taps on the Appalachian Trail. He hopes to raise $10,000, and he's halfway there.



Root's paying for the trip. So, the donations will all go to the Wounded Warriors. Root steps off on April 18.

MORE | Donate to the Wounded Warrior Project here