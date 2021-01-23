City of Beaumont uses 311 call center to help with COVID-19 vaccine waitlist registration

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames said the city's goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible in the quickest amount of time.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont is using its 311 call center to help residents register to get on a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

The city is still waiting for the next round of COVID-19 vaccines to come in. Right now, there are more than 5,000 vaccines in Jefferson County, but many of them are already spoken for.

To help with vaccinations, the city has created a waiting list.

Anyone can join the waitlist, but when the time comes to register for the vaccine, those who are eligible will be top priority.



When you call the city's 311 number to get on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist, you'll be asked for your name, phone number and email.



And no, it's not limited to people in Beaumont. If you live outside of the city, like in Hardin or Newton Counties, you can also call the city's 311 number to be put on the list.

Ames said make the call as soon as possible to get on the waitlist.

So far, 12News viewers are reporting long wait times or being unable to get through. The mayor said patience is key and to keep trying.



Those living in Beaumont can call 311 to get on the wait list. As for those who live outside the city, please call 409-980-8311 to get on the wait list.

311 hours are Monday – Sunday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (excluding holidays), according to the city's website.

What happens next?

Once vaccines arrive, those on the waitlist will receive a phone call or blackboard message through their phone with instructions for registering to receive the vaccine.



The city says people in phase 1A and 1B will be prioritized during registration.



According to Ames, if an eligible person has already gotten the vaccine or fails to show up to get it, the next person in line will be vaccinated even if it's someone who is ineligible.



"We can't let those go to waste. You have to use them within so many hours after you open it." Ames said.

If you don't fall under phase 1A or 1B that's OK. The mayor said by having a rolling list, the city can account for no shows and bump people up on the list faster.



"I expect that the majority of the people that are priority that really need it. Once we start calling them, if we get the vaccines, will have already gotten it somewhere else," Ames said.

