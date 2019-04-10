BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD is kicking off its second annual Alumni Bowl on Friday at BISD's Memorial Stadium.

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2019, the district’s two undefeated teams, Beaumont United and West Brook, will battle head-to-head for the BISD alumni trophy.

The football bowl was rescheduled due to a district calendar change caused by Tropical Storm Imelda.

Upperclassmen at Beaumont United and students at Fehl-Price Elementary School are scheduled to return to school on Oct. 14, 2019.

In the interim, the district has arranged an exciting alumni football game, tailgating and pre-game performances.

Game day events include:

An alumni tailgate (non-alcoholic) starting at 3 p.m. - The most spirited area will receive a plaque.

A Pre-game show starting at 6:15 p.m. that will feature a performance from each BISD elementary and middle schools, plus a unified band performance from Beaumont United and West Brook

The kickoff at 7 p.m.

An alumni trophy ceremony presented to winning team

Gameday tickets will be $7 for everyone. Retired and active military will get in free with an ID.

Click here for more information

Beaumont Independent School District / Homepage The District has completed the installation of security vestibules on all elementary campuses to increase safety and security. A letter was sent home with your child detailing changes in security protocols that will go into effect when we return from Spring Break on Monday, March 19th.

RELATED: West Brook prepared for improved Beaumont United

RELATED: The BISD Alumni Bowl is the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

RELATED: School Shuffle: Beaumont United freshmen being moved to South Park Middle when school resumes Oct. 14