BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD is kicking off its second annual Alumni Bowl on Friday at BISD's Memorial Stadium.
At 7 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2019, the district’s two undefeated teams, Beaumont United and West Brook, will battle head-to-head for the BISD alumni trophy.
The football bowl was rescheduled due to a district calendar change caused by Tropical Storm Imelda.
Upperclassmen at Beaumont United and students at Fehl-Price Elementary School are scheduled to return to school on Oct. 14, 2019.
In the interim, the district has arranged an exciting alumni football game, tailgating and pre-game performances.
Game day events include:
- An alumni tailgate (non-alcoholic) starting at 3 p.m. - The most spirited area will receive a plaque.
- A Pre-game show starting at 6:15 p.m. that will feature a performance from each BISD elementary and middle schools, plus a unified band performance from Beaumont United and West Brook
- The kickoff at 7 p.m.
- An alumni trophy ceremony presented to winning team
Gameday tickets will be $7 for everyone. Retired and active military will get in free with an ID.
