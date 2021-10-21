Person with gun detained near Beaumont United HS as power outages trigger early dismissal of 3 BISD campuses

Bingman Head Start, Beaumont United High School, and Odom Academy are being closed early on Thursday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A person with a gun has been detained near the Beaumont United High School campus Thursday.

Power outages in the south end of Beaumont triggered an early release for students at three schools on Thursday but a lockout at Beaumont United is causing a delay for parents.

Not long after the district issued a notice for the early release of the three campuses, Beaumont United High School was placed on a lockout.

Parents of students at Beaumont United High School are being asked not to come to the campus until the lockout is over.

Dismissals at Beaumont United have put on hold until the lockout has ended the district said.

Beaumont Police told 12News that they responded to a report of someone shooting a gun near but NOT on the Beaumont United campus.

The lockout was triggered when police notified the district.

Officers have detained a person with a gun near the campus according to Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary.

Several outages in the south end of the city are affecting more than 2,000 Entergy customers according to Entergy's online outage map.

Students at Bingman Head Start and Odom Academy are now being dismissed Thursday due to the outage according to the Beaumont Independent School District.

Parents and guardians may now pick their students up from those two campuses according to the district. Students who ride a bus will be picked up by 11:15 a.m. to be transported home the district said.

Classes will resume at their normal time on Friday and not other BISD campuses are affected the district said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From the Beaumont Independent School District...

Beaumont United lost power this morning, October 21, 2021, at 9 a.m. While responding to the power outage, Beaumont United administrators were notified by the Beaumont Police Department of an unrelated incident involving a student possibly being in possession of a firearm on campus. Campus administration immediately locked down the facility and worked with law enforcement to apprehend the students involved. No shots were fired on campus and no students or staff were injured. At this time, the campus is secured and the lock down has been lifted. As such, the early release at Beaumont United due to the power outage has been reinstated and students will be released from school beginning at 12:05 p.m.

BISD applauds the Beaumont ISD Police Department, Beaumont Police Department and administrative team at Beaumont United for their decisive leadership in unpredictable circumstances. When classes at Beaumont United resume, students will be provided access to counselors for additional support.

Pervious releases from BISD...

Bingman Head Start, Beaumont United High School, and Odom Academy will be closed for the remainder of the October 21, 2021 school day due to an unexpected power outage this morning.

Parents and guardians may now pick their students up from school. Bus students will be picked up by 11:15 a.m. to be transported home.

School will resume tomorrow morning, October 22, 2021. All other campuses are operating as usual and will not have an early release.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

BU Lockout: Beaumont United High School has been placed on lockout.

At this time, we are asking that no guests visit the campus until the lockout has been lifted.

The dismissal due to power outage is being put on hold until the lockout is lifted.\

Our students are safe on campus and will remain there until further notice.

We will contact you again when the secure lock out is completed. Thank you for your patience and understanding.