No threat to Beaumont United High School after Tuesday shelter-in-place order, district says

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police officers with the Beaumont Independent School District are investigating the source of a Tuesday afternoon threat to the Beaumont United High School campus that prompted a shelter-in-place order.

The shelter-in-place order started around noon and lasted for approximately one hour, according to a spokesperson with Beaumont ISD.

The campus notified parents about the incident and advised them to avoid the area while an investigation was in progress.

Law enforcement officials searched in and around the campus and found no threat, the district says. Classes resumed as normal for the rest of the day.

The Beaumont Police Department, Fire Marshall, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives helped assess the situation, according to the district.

Beaumont ISD Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Officers are encouraging anyone with information to contact the district at (409) 617-7000.

Read full Beaumont ISD news release here...

Beaumont United administrators received a phone call of a threat against the campus. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place, while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies BPD, Fire Marshall and ATF assessed the situation.

The campus alerted parents via the emergency call-out system advising that the campus was sheltering in place and asked parents to avoid the area while the investigation was in progress. Authorities searched in and around the campus and found no threat. Classes will resume as normal for the remainder of the day.

We take any and all threats made regarding our campuses and students very seriously. As the safety and security of everyone in our buildings is a number one priority. Beaumont ISD Police Officers are continuing to investigate the source of the threat and encourage anyone with information to contact 409-617-7000.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.