BEAUMONT, Texas — Students in all but two of Beaumont’s schools as well as several other districts around Southeast Texas went back to school last week but the last two will two campuses will open in two weeks.

Beaumont Independent School District announced late Friday in a video posted to Facebook that both Beaumont United High School and Fehl-Price Elementary School would reopen on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Crews have been working since last week to clean up the two BISD campuses.

One of the district's transportation buildings was damaged bus transportation was not affected when the rest of the Beaumont schools started on Thursday.

Rain fell from 10 to 30 inches in some areas, making several roads impassable.

WATCH | Beaumont Superintendent announce schools to open

While the rain mostly moved out of the area late Thursday, the damage had been done.

In addition to BISD students in the Hardin-Jefferson, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Orangefield districts went back to school on Thursday.

There was flooding damage to the China and Sour Lake elementary schools in the Hardin-Jefferson district.

Two Little Cypress-Mauriceville schools, Mauriceville Elementary and Mauriceville Middle School, were flooded.

