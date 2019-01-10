BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont United freshmen will be moved to South Park Middle School when classes resume on October 14 as crews work to make repairs following flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda.

Beaumont ISD superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The move means that current South Park Middle School students will be changing schools. South Park Middle students living north of Lavaca St. will be rezoned to MLK Middle School and South Park Midddle students who live south of Lavaca St. will be rezoned to Vincent Middle.

Beaumont United 10th, 11th and 12th graders will be housed at functional parts of the school when it reopens on October 14, Dr. Allen said.

The changes impact the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

Dr. Allen also announced that South Park Middle School will be dissolved after the 2019-2020 school year.

Starting in August, South Park Middle will house students who are duel enrolled at Lamar Institute of Technology. It will be renamed South Park Early College High School.

There will be a meeting for parents of students attending Beaumont United Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Faith.

BISD will provide transportation to the meeting from Smith, Lucas & Martin.

Beaumont United and Fehl-Price Elementary School were two BISD campuses that sustained the most damage following Tropical Storm Imelda.

Crews have been working since last week to clean up the two BISD campuses.

One of the district's transportation buildings was damaged bus transportation was not affected when the rest of the Beaumont schools started on Thursday.