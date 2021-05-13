Beaumont United band students receive $1.2M in scholarships

Six of his band students have received a combined total of more than $1.2 million in scholarship money.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont united band director Mark Martin teaches more than scales and how to march. He's setting his students up for success with a clear and easy-to-follow road map.

He said as long as students follow his 3-step system, they're almost guaranteed to receive scholarships.

In a room filled with tunes and students, you'll notice a long list sitting right next to their sheet music.



Colleges and universities such as Texas Southern, Southern, Huston Tillotson, Alabama State and more have offered to pay the higher education expenses for six Beaumont United High School band seniors.



“I didn't think I was going to go to college, mostly because I didn't know what I was going to do,” Lillien Flores said.



But, Flores was dedicated not only to one day making it to college but to her band.



“Mr. Martin's like ‘hey, come sign up for this band or come audition for Miles College,’” Flores said.



A push from a teacher that lead to a dream turned reality.



“And they're like, ‘hey, you got a pretty high GPA. You can qualify for a presidential scholarship.’ I was like ‘whoa, that's crazy.’ It's like on top of that, I'm gonna give you $20,000.”



Bringing her scholarship total to $104,000.

“We have developed a system that's, you know conducive to getting receiving high awards and scholarship money,” Mark Martin said.

Martin, band director of Beaumont United, says their system is made up of three components.

“All they have to do is play, learn their basically 12 major scales, play that solo a solo piece of kind of a two and a site read and then based on the performance in these auditions -- that's how they get the money,” Martin said.

This year's scholarship total took him by surprise.

“Usually we have 15 seniors auditioning but this year we only had six seniors audition, but I've never seen scholarship money in my 11 to 14 years of teaching as large as this," Martin said.

While the money is an added bonus, students like Ashton Williams say the valuable lessons learned through band mean the most.

“What the soul of the south band has taught me that you have to live up to your expectations,” Williams said.