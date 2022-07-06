'It's a blessing' | Beaumont Transit receives new fleet of buses with more accessible features

Riders said it's a blessing to have the new buses as part of their commute.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanks to federal and state funding, Beaumont Municipal Transit is now rolling out a new fleet of buses.



The new buses are equipped with features making them more accessible to people, especially those with disabilities.

Four of the new buses are already in service and picking up people at the downtown bus station.



Riders said it's a blessing to have the new buses as part of their commute.

"I guarantee you it's a blessing. It's a blessing," rider Steve Jackson said.

Jackson takes the bus to and from the Beaumont center all the time.



He said the new buses, featuring bike racks and other upgrades, are a game-changer.



"We got on it, I tell you what, that A/C makes you go to sleep on it it's so good," Jackson said.



Claudia San Miguel with Beaumont Transit said they're replacing 80% of their bus fleet.



She said they have 16 new buses total, eight big ones and eight smaller ones.

"These buses are out for service, four of them. The remaining ones will hopefully be out for service within the next two to three weeks maximum,” San Miguel said.



San Miguel said the new buses feature electric ramps that fold out to allow people with disabilities or those in a wheelchair to walk or ride directly onto the bus.



According to San Miguel, this feature, in addition to annunciators that help the visually impaired know when they need to get off will cater to all riders.



"They're being outfitted with safety features, radios, cameras, tracking devices that are going to be able to provide additional benefits for our passengers," San Miguel said.



Tkeyah Garrett remembers the problems with the old buses.



"Sometimes like the breakdowns would last probably like 10 to 20 minutes, sometimes even close to 30 minutes," Garrett said.



Garrett said the new buses have been a smooth ride.



"You know with the new Zipline I think it's going to be a huge change for us. Yeah, I think it's going to be awesome," Garrett said.

San Miguel said the average family spends around $10,000 on a car each year. So, with so many people dependent on public transit, especially with high gas prices, it's great they can offer these new buses right now.

Previous coverage from 2021 of Beaumont Transit bus riders and representatives is below.