Beaumont Transit driver tests positive for coronavirus

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Transit driver has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Beaumont Police officer.

The City of Beaumont with the Beaumont Transit Company learned Friday that one of their employees had contracted coronavirus.

The employee had been driving the College Street route on the week of June 22, according to Beaumont Police officer Carol Riley. She says the employee was asymptomatic at this time.

The driver is no longer working for Beaumont Transit, Riley said. The company is taking precautions as routes continue.

“The bus operated by this driver, along with all other vehicles, are receiving additional deep-cleaning in order to further reduce the risk of exposure of passengers and drivers,” Riley said in a news release.

Riley also assures there is a low risk of contraction due to safety measures the company has been taking.

“However, risk of transmission to passengers has been minimized due to ongoing safety protocols that include: physical distancing between drivers and passengers, limiting the number of passengers, mandating the wearing of masks by passengers, fare waivers, and additional deep-cleaning of vehicles.”

The City of Beaumont contracts with Beaumont Transit Company, Inc. to operate and manage the transit system.

