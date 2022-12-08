'Cajun capital of Texas' | City of Beaumont becoming major tourist destination

'Texas Monthly' says Beaumont shouldn't just be a pitstop, but worthy of a weekend stay. 'Southern Living' has coined the beloved city, the "Cajun capital of Texas."

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has been making headlines recently as a tourist destination.

Texas Monthly says Beaumont shouldn't just be a pitstop, but worthy of a weekend stay. Another publication, Southern Living, has coined the beloved city the "Cajun capital of Texas."

Many of these outlets are calling Beaumont a "must visit" for tourists due to its Cajun-inspired food, magical nature preserves and rich, interesting history.

Nowadays, it's easy to be a homebody, but while living in the unofficial Cajun capital of Texas, there’s no excuse.

"We kind of flittered that out there, and it seems like people have really ran with it and we're happy to say that's what we're calling ourselves," said Beaumont Convention & Visitors Bureau Communications Director, Mallory Cross.

There’s a lot to do in Beaumont, like going to the Art Museum of Southeast Texas to take in some classics like the Felix Fox Harris gallery, or visit the limited time Kelly Anderson Staley exhibit.

The AMSET is completely free seven days a week.

But if you consider yourself a more outdoorsy person, Southeast Texas is home to some of the finest nature preserves.

The Beaumont CVB even recommends one tour guide in specific. His name is Gerald Cerda.

Cerda is a tour guide at Big Thicket Outfitters.

"I think like the Big Thicket Outfitters. It's this guy named Gerald, who is doing it all by himself and is one the loveliest people you will ever meet in your entire life," said Cross.

Cerda offers tours of the unique ecosystem here in Southeast Texas.

"A word, it would be magical, when you're in that trail, it's magical," he said.

And of course after a long day of adventuring, you have to eat.

Tacos La Bamba on Calder Avenue has been a hotspot for two decades.

"We've been here for a little over 25 years so we're doing something right, but that is our main main concern, good food, good price, and at the end of it everybody leaves happy," said Owner, Carlos Zuniga.

The next time you are looking for something to do, break out of the bubble and embrace the fun in your own backyard.

The best way to find some of the best things to do in Beaumont, is to use the CVB website.

They not only have a list of year-round activities, but also the big scheduled events like Beaumont's Craft Beer Festival next month or Dogtober Fest coming up in October.