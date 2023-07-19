City of Beaumont hopes to open Magnolia Pool by end of July

The City of Beaumont announced back in May that the pool would not be opening on time due to "unexpected maintenance issues."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents who have been waiting since the start of summer to take a swim at Magnolia Park on the north side of the city will have have to wait a little longer.

The City of Beaumont announced back in May that the Magnolia Pool would not be opening on time due to "unexpected maintenance issues."

The ten splash pads around the city and the pool at Alice Keith Park in the city's south end did open in late May as planned.

Repairs were being made to keep the pool compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act but a part that had been ordered was delayed due to supply chain issues according to a spokesperson with City of Beaumont.

The part was ordered and now that it has now been shipped the city hopes to have the pool open by Saturday, July 29, 2023, the spokesperson told 12News on Wednesday.

The pool is located at Magnolia Park next to the Sterling Pruitt Activity Center at 2930 Gulf Ave near the intersection of Gulf Ave and Regent St.

When the pool is open swimming lessons and aquatic aerobics are offered according to the City of Beaumont's website.

Once the pool is open for the season its hours are Tuesday - Thursday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friday - Saturday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. The pool is closed on Mondays.

Call (409) 838-3613 for more information on available lessons and programming.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.