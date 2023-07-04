City of Beaumont to host annual Fourth of July celebration

The event will be held at the Downtown Event Centre and Lake and includes performances, food and fireworks.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont is inviting families to their annual Fourth of July Celebration.

The event takes placed Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at the Downtown Event Centre and Lake beginning at 5 p.m.

Included at the event will be live performances, local food trucks and a fireworks display.

Performances include Austin-based band Mike and the Moonpies and local talent Catalina Wine Mixer and Flava Band.

So Hype DJs will be providing music throughout the day.

In the evening, crowds can enjoy Southeast Texas' largest firework display beginning at 9 p.m.

A performance by the Symphony of Southeast Texas will take place at the Julie Rogers Theatre starting at 8 p.m.

Admission to the celebration is free for all ages.

From a Beaumont Events news release:

The City of Beaumont is thrilled to present its highly anticipated Annual Fourth of July Celebration, Tuesday, July 4, at 5:00pm at the Downtown Event Centre and Lake. This year's event promises an unforgettable experience for attendees, featuring an incredible lineup of live performances, delicious food options from local food trucks, and a mesmerizing fireworks display.

Headlining the event is the Austin-based country band, Mike and the Moonpies, renowned for their soulful melodies and captivating performances. Also on stage will be local talent such as Catalina Wine Mixer, a group whose music transcends genres, and the dynamic Flava Band, who never fail to get the crowd moving. To keep the energy up throughout the day, So Hype DJs will be spinning crowd-favorites for all to enjoy!

The highlight of the evening will be the largest fireworks display in Southeast Texas. Attendees can anticipate an awe-inspiring show filling the night sky!

Admission to this exciting event is absolutely free, ensuring that everyone in Beaumont and beyond can join in the celebration of our nation's independence. Families, friends, and individuals of all ages are invited to gather at the Downtown Event Centre and Lake to enjoy the music, food, and fireworks.

The City of Beaumont extends its gratitude to Del Papa Distributing for their generous support as the event's sponsor and appreciates their continued commitment to the community.

Gates open at 5:00pm, and fireworks begin at 9:00pm. Admission to all events and performances is free, and local food trucks will offer a selection of food, beverages and sweet treats for sale. Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are permitted but are subject to search. No outside alcohol may be brought into the event.

In addition to the festivities on the grounds of the Event Centre, a special patriotic performance by the Symphony of Southeast Texas will take place at the Julie Rogers Theatre at 8:00pm.