Beaumont tenant demanding answers after termite infestation makes apartment unlivable

But days after moving in, he noticed some termites.



"So, I contacted the office," MacDonald said.



He's been in talks with management for one month. Meanwhile, the infestation has gotten worse.



"All my clothes are infested with termites,” MacDonald said. “My couch has termites. I mean, I literally have nowhere to go. There's been nights I've slept in my car."



He said he's had to stay in hotels because the apartment was unlivable.



"They should compensate me for the time I've had to spend here," MacDonald said.



The management at Mosaic Apartments told 12News they kept detailed documentation and followed all the necessary procedures to accommodate the tenant.



Now, they need the apartment vacated so they can properly assess the termite infestation for treatment. They're offering to transfer him to another unit, but MacDonald said that's not enough.



Justice of the Peace Ben Collins said if tenants feel they may be entitled to some compensation, they need to file a small claims lawsuit.



"Is a separate suit then the eviction to recover any damages, expenses, and so forth. Hotel rooms or any expenses you incur during that time," Collins said.