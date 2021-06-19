Beaumont suspends hydrant maintenance as discolored water continues

The maintenance is suspended temporarily due to technical problems and will resume after July 12.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Brown water is still being seen in Beaumont.

12News found crews flushing fire hydrants June 19, near the MCM Elegante Hotel. This is one of the places where there have been problems with brown water.

It started when the Beaumont Fire Rescue began performing city-wide hydrant maintenance on Monday, June 14.

Discolored water was expected, but nothing like people have encountered all around the city.

For now, the hydrant maintenance, which at first was scheduled to last until Aug. 1, is on hold.

The maintenance is suspended temporarily due to technical problems and will resume after July 12, Beaumont Fire Rescue said in a media release.

The city blames technical problems.

Councilman Mike Getz told 12news that he was told the discoloration is worse, because the pumps that supply well water to the city are down and that reduced pressure in the lines stirred up more minerals, which made the discoloration worse.

Flushing will continue as crews try to improve things.

The city said the discolored water is safe to drink and use as despite the way it looks.

The city recommends running the cold water at one faucet for about five minutes, and people should see the water begin to clear.

If that does not help, people can call 311 to report the issue.

