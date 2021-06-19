Beaumont suspends hydrant maintenance as discolored water continues

BEAUMONT, Texas — Brown water is still being seen in Beaumont.
12News found crews flushing fire hydrants June 19, near the MCM Elegante Hotel. This is one of the places where there have been problems with brown water.
It started when the Beaumont Fire Rescue began performing city-wide hydrant maintenance on Monday, June 14.
Discolored water was expected, but nothing like people have encountered all around the city.
For now, the hydrant maintenance, which at first was scheduled to last until Aug. 1, is on hold.
The maintenance is suspended temporarily due to technical problems and will resume after July 12, Beaumont Fire Rescue said in a media release.
The city blames technical problems.
Councilman Mike Getz told 12news that he was told the discoloration is worse, because the pumps that supply well water to the city are down and that reduced pressure in the lines stirred up more minerals, which made the discoloration worse.
Flushing will continue as crews try to improve things.
The city said the discolored water is safe to drink and use as despite the way it looks.
The city recommends running the cold water at one faucet for about five minutes, and people should see the water begin to clear.
If that does not help, people can call 311 to report the issue.
From a Beaumont Fire Rescue Media Release:
Beaumont Fire Rescue will be performing city-wide hydrant maintenance through August 1st. Maintenance will take place between 8 am and 5 pm Monday - Friday. This maintenance includes trimming any grass and weeds around the hydrant to make sure it is accessible, freeing rust from the hydrants and repainting those in need, greasing the cap threading to ensure they do not stick, and turning on and flowing water from the hydrant. You may experience discolored water in your homes during this time. Please be patient with our crews as we flush the lines out to alleviate this problem. If you have any questions contact 311.