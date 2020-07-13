Beaumont teen paralyzed in hit and run, returns home after months in ICU

Jasmine Hamilton, 19, is still on a ventilator after she spent four months in the hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont teenager is finally home after spending months in ICU following a hit and run that left her severely injured.

19-year-old Jasmine Hamilton was run over by a vehicle on March 27 while crossing the intersection of Gulf & Wiess Street in Beaumont's north end.

"Left my baby on the ground," her mother Erin Turner said.

In a matter of seconds, Hamilton went from being a healthy teenager to paralyzed from the neck down and spent the next four months at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

"Really hard, it's hard to see my baby like that because many nights she is in pain," Turner said.

However, on Wednesday her recovery hit a special milestone when she returned home after an ambulance arrived to the family's home last week.

Hamilton's mother, Erin Turner, says her daughter's homecoming was an emotional change.

"It meant the world because my baby was ready to come home," Turner said.

Hamilton ended up spending four months in the ICU, but thanks to bystanders and first responders, she's alive.

"I just want to say thank you to that lady and first responders, everybody who was there on scene and saved my baby," Turner said.

Hamilton is still on a ventilator and couldn't say much.



"She has a long road left, but she's going to be okay," Turner said.

For everyone who hears her story, she wanted to say 'thank you.'

Hamilton is back in a familiar room with plenty of care. Her mother makes one simple request after having to see her daughter now like this.



"I ask everyone to slow down and be careful because you got innocent kids out there and mine was one of them," Turner said.

Hamilton does have surgeries coming up in Houston that will allow her to breathe on her own.

12News is still waiting on information from Beaumont Police about the incident, but Hamilton's mother says the driver involved is now behind bars.

