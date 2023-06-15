Teen suspect wanted in aggravated robbery of delivery driver in Beaumont

19-year-old Jerrian Elam of Beaumont has two active warrants for aggravated robbery and deadly conduct.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police Detectives are searching for a second aggravated robbery suspect.

The incident happened on May 1, 2023 in the 1700 block of Regent Street in Beaumont.

Police say during the robbery, a delivery driver was shot and suffered critical injuries. The victim then shot back at the suspects.

The first suspect, Ricki Sloane, was arrested by officers on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The second suspect, 19-year-old Jerrian Elam of Beaumont, is still wanted.

Elam has two active warrants for aggravated robbery and deadly conduct.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.