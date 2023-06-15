x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Teen suspect wanted in aggravated robbery of delivery driver in Beaumont

19-year-old Jerrian Elam of Beaumont has two active warrants for aggravated robbery and deadly conduct.
Credit: BPD

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police Detectives are searching for a second aggravated robbery suspect. 

The incident happened on May 1, 2023 in the 1700 block of Regent Street in Beaumont. 

Police say during the robbery, a delivery driver was shot and suffered critical injuries. The victim then shot back at the suspects.

The first suspect, Ricki Sloane, was arrested by officers on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The second suspect, 19-year-old Jerrian Elam of Beaumont, is still wanted.

Elam has two active warrants for aggravated robbery and deadly conduct.

Credit: BPD

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

New Texas law bans trans athletes at collegiate level from playing on certain teams

Before You Leave, Check This Out