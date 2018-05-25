A Beaumont teacher proved to the nation that motherhood is not always about being a biological parent, in a matter of months, Dr.. Bennie Berry took on that role after she adopted her student .

The start of 16-year-old Anthony Berry's life has been really tough.

"When you're not taking care of your kids and drugs are your main priority, that's not a good sign for your kids growing up in that environment," Anthony explained..

By the age of 9, he was placed in foster care, but that changed last November when he was adopted by one of his teachers.

"I have a mom now which is something i didn't have," he said.

"Now I have someone to love me and take care of," he explained.

It's been 6 months from that special day.in which a new family was formed.

It's been quite a journey for Dr. Bennie Berry, motherhood for her has meant sacrifices and a shift in priorities.

"I had to learn that it's not all about me, so I'd rather him have something he needs then me for what I want," Dr. Berry explains.

In a matter of months she went from being Anothony's teacher and had to learn how to be a mother.

"I never thought it was in me to do something for someone like what my parents did for me," Berry said.

Her endeavor as a new mother was quickly recognized all across the country.

"The first call was Good Morning America," Berry said, and from there it was like a domino effect.

"It's been a good platform for us to show that adoption does work," Berry explains.

Their heartwarming story was spreading like wildfire.

"It's an amazing feeling because I have someone to work with yet mold for the best," she said.

The heartfelt messages by inspired adoptive parents are still being read and the bond between Bennie and Anthony is more sincere each day.

"That's my mom and I thank the world for her," Anthony says.

"I want Anthony to learn from me that this is a selfless thing, you take care of yourself but always look out for somebody else," Berry explains.

It's a selfless act like caring for those who need it the most, In hopes of rewriting Anthony's story to give him the best life he could ever get.

