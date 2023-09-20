Beaumont ISD student one of 3 chosen for Southeast Texas Food Bank T-shirt design contest

Vincent Middle School 6th grader Paxton Collins' design was chosen for the back of the shirt. He won a shirt with his design, a $100 Main Event gift card and more.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Independent School District student who won a T-shirt design contest was honored at the Southeast Texas Food Bank's newest facility.

Paxton Collins was a 5th grader at Martin Elementary at the time he was announced as one of the winners of the Southeast Texas Food Bank T-shirt design contest, according to Beaumont ISD's website.

The contest was announced in March in support of "Hunger Action Month," which is in September.

The contest was open to all elementary school students through the fifth grade in the counties served by the food bank, including Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, Polk and Sabine.

In May, Collins was invited to he "Hunger Action Day" event at the food bank to announce and show off his winning shirt design and the new building.

A now 6th grader at Vincent Middle School, Collins attended the event on Sept. 8.

Southeast Texas Food Bank President and CEO Harvey Zernial tells Beaumont ISD they received approximately 70 entries.

"Our first annual contest was a huge success. Our goal originally was to choose one winner to go on our shirts for the month of September, but that proved to be a challenge for us as they were all so good,” said Zernial. “We chose three winners: Front Shirt Design, Back Shirt Design and Staff Shirt Design.”

Collins’ design was chosen for the back of the T-shirt.

Proceeds from shirt sales support September's Hunger Action Month and benefit the food bank’s mission.

Collins received a shirt with his design, a $100 Main Event gift card and a gift bag full of treats, according to Beaumont ISD.