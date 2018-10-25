BEAUMONT — Anil Chondli runs the Royal Food Mart off College Street in Beaumont.

Chondli said for about a year, he operated a legal game room inside his store. He hoped it would attract more customers

"We kept it for a while, but we have to go through the city and the state," said Chondli.

Early this year, Chondli got rid of his four machines because of the bad stigma attached to game rooms.

He said Tuesday night's game room raids in Orange re-affirm he made the right decision when he got rid of the machines.

RECENT | Two arrested after Orange Police raid three convenience stores to investigate illegal gambling

The Jefferson County Commissioners Court approved a resolution this April for the regulation of game rooms, but are still waiting for it to be drafted by the Texas Legislature.

According to Beaumont police, they received more than 1,200 service calls last year to game room locations.

Roughly 37 game rooms were operating in Beaumont as of January. The Jefferson County District Attorney's office says that they are encouraging citizens to reach out to their local legislators to push for the drafting of the new resolution.

© 2018 KBMT