BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of S&M Family Outlet in Beaumont are asking for help in identifying two suspects in a recent theft.

The alleged theft occurred on Monday, February 11, between 5:00 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. The store is located at 4250 Dowlen Road.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Two men can be seen in the video walking past the register and leaving with several items of clothing. They were seen leaving in a white Mazda or similar vehicle according to the store owner.

Anyone with information about who the men in the video are is asked to call the store.