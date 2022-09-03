Beaumont ridesharer drivers feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to rise

Uber and Lyft drivers are wondering if it’s worth the trip with skyrocketing gas prices cutting right into their bottom line.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Gas prices are on the rise and it has many drivers wondering if they should hit the brakes, especially rideshare drivers.

One Beaumont Uber driver said he’s really feeling the pinch.

“If you're not careful there won't be any more drivers in Beaumont,” said James Lovett.

It’s a harsh reality that rideshare drivers are facing. Uber and Lyft drivers are trying to make ends meet and pay their bills.

Lovett has been in the business for four years and has never seen it like this.

“Back then, I was making good money,” Lovett said. “We were doing two to three hundred a day. Now, we at least have to do $140 because we are spending at least $40 in gas, at least."

With the national gas prices rising to $4.13, it has pushed Lovett to have other side hustles, from selling face masks to offering private rides.

“We have been doing a lot of private runs, and the private runs we do are for paying for gas,” Lovett said. “That way if I do Uber or Lyft, I can save it for bills, and private runs for gas. Gas prices are killing everyone and it’s killing us bad.”

Both James and his wife are rideshare drivers with one goal in mind: to make enough to support their family. So, he wants you to think about one thing: the next time you order a ride.

“If you do use Uber, Lyft, or Doordash, give them a couple of dollars. I mean right now is the only way they will keep a driver,” Lovett said.

Lovett will continue to drive Uber and will be choosy with rides. He encourages others to tip since rideshare drivers depend on it.