This Memorial Day if you find yourself at Twin Peaks in Beaumont you may see something a little different, but perfectly in place. As you enter the restaurant you will find an empty table with a white table cloth with branches of the military displayed on top.

“These people that gave their lives for our freedom and our country are remembered,” said Taylor Theriot, a bartender at the restaurant.

Theriot has worked at the restaurant for two years, and was on hand when this gesture of remembrance started a year ago. She says each item displayed signifies something that pays tribute to those who have fallen in combat.

“We have the empty chair because they cannot sit with us today,” said Theriot. The glass, they cannot toast with us anymore. We have a slice of lemon, reminds us of their bitter fate that they lost overseas. We have a red rose, which is for the family and friends to let them know that their service was honorable and respected. Also a yellow ribbon, for the hope that they'll return, the lost soldiers.”

Also included was a candle symbolizing the light of hope that lives in family member’s hearts. Lance Herring who has several family members who severed in the military including his father and brother says it's important to remember those who were lost fighting for our country.

“You always have that unknown soldier that didn't come home from the war,” said Herring. “And I think that's what that means for me.”

Twin peaks is also raising money for Folds of Honor. A charity that raises money for scholarships for children or spouses of fallen soldiers. They will be accepting donations at the restaurant until June 1st.

