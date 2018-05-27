A Beaumont restaurant will be honoring service men and women this Memorial Day weekend.

Twin Peaks Sports Bar & Restaurant has a table set and reserved in honor of fallen service men and women.

Below is what each item on the table signifies...

Single red rose: Displayed in a vase, reminds us of the lives of these Americans and the friends and family who keep the faith that their service was noble and honorable.

Yellow ribbon: Symbolizes our continued uncertainty, hope for the return of those who are missing.

Slice of lemon: Reminds us of their bitter fate, captured and missing in a foreign land.

Glass is inverted: They cannot toast with us again.

Empty chair: They cannot sit with us today.

Candle: Reminiscent of the light of hope that lives in our hearts.

Twin Peaks also states via Facebook that all veterans, active duty military and reservists will eat for free from a select menu on Memorial Day.

