Beaumont residents react to proposed $114M downtown Riverwalk project

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont city leaders hope to change downtown Beaumont from a historic business district into a vibrant nightlife "riverwalk" area.

12News first reported on the proposed plan October 6, 2023 and showed you renderings of the project that will cost around $114 million.

This is all an effort to strengthen Beaumont's economy.

City leaders hope it will encourage people to raise families in the area, along with inviting the world to visit Beaumont.

The hope is that by the 2035, downtown Beaumont will no longer only be known for filing taxes, going to court or visiting a museum. Instead it will be an area for restaurants, date nights and more.

"It was nice everything was nice. I like the small town," said Beaumont Resident Jerry Wilkins.

That was Wilkins first reaction to seeing downtown Beaumont when he moved to the area two years ago.

Beaumont Mayor Roy West said that eventually the city will allow anyone to give their input for new attractions.

"Me and my wife we're getting a lot older. Our kids are grown. We'll have somewhere to go. If nothings changed then we just really stay home. But if there's a lot of new things out there we like to venture out and go out," Wilkins said.

The proposed draft includes 3,500 feet of a "riverwalk" area replacing Crockett Street towards Edison Plaza, 15 new buildings including offices, apartments, hotels and restaurants.

"It brings more people in. It gives them something to do too. It's like a staycation. It gives us somewhere to go on date nights and stuff like that," Wilkins told 12News.

The plans also include aplenty of entertainment, from river boating to street performers.

"I'm excited about this project because it's in my precinct so this will be awesome," said Jefferson County Constable Precinct 1 Jevonne Pollard.

Pollard has lived in Beaumont her whole life.

"Seeing the end of Crockett Street and then it's just been kind of lackluster and so this proposed development is exciting for someone like me who wants to stay in Beaumont, who wants to raise our families in Beaumont. This is what we need," Pollard said.

Residents like Pollard hope that this possible "riverwalk" area will make Beaumont more attractive for future generations.

"The opportunity for this to happen gives us hope that my kids will stay here and not necessarily want to go off to a bigger city. Because they want that nightlife and the green areas, and the green spaces. And all of that. So for them to be bringing that here is awesome," she said.

Not everyone is on board with the "riverwalk" plan.

Several residents told 12News that they wish the money was going towards sidewalks and supporting the fire department.

These plans still have a long way to go before becoming a reality. Eventually residents will get the chance to make their voices heard.

"They're also voting on the future of their city. Because this will be revenue generators, that will allow us to do more than were currently able to do. And we know how important quality of life is," said Mayor West.

The project, titled Vision 2035 is expected to be complete by 2035 or sooner.

Mayor West said he is hoping to unveil the final plans to the public this winter.