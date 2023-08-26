Beaumont residents experiencing strange smell and taste in water, still safe to use

The odor and taste are a result of a free chlorine treatment due to the ongoing drought.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont posted a notice about the issues related to the taste and smell of the water throughout the city.

On Saturday August 26, 2023 the City of Beaumont Facebook page said that they are aware of the smell and taste of the water that residents are experiencing.

The smell and taste are isolated to certain areas of the city according the Facebook post.

Beaumont Mayor Roy West also posted to Facebook to assure residents that the water is safe and that it is a result of a free chlorine treatment that is expected to be completed September 12, 2023.

Mayor West explains in his Facebook video that the treatment is necessary because of the ongoing drought, extreme heat and increased use of Loeb Wells for the city's water supply.

He asks that residents call 311 when they notice the taste or smell so the city can flush the line.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.