Beaumont residents can share their ideas, opinions on downtown development at upcoming meeting

BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming meeting will give Beaumont residents a chance to share their ideas about downtown development with city officials.

The first public meeting of the downtown development committee is set to take place Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Downtown Event Centre.

Beaumont's contracted consulting firm SWA will lead the meeting.

"We have the unique opportunity to reimagine the heart of Beaumont and want it to be a citywide effort with everyone's input and buy-in," Chris Boone, assistant city manager of development services, said. "The more feedback we get, the better."

Everyone is welcome to go to Thursday's meeting. Residents are invited to share their ideas and thoughts on what they would like to see in Beaumont's downtown and provide their input on opportunities and challenges.

"We want downtown to be a thriving place where all citizens, visitors, and students can eat, live, work and play," Boone said.

All ideas and thoughts will be taken back to the steering committee for consideration.

