Beaumont residents raising concerns over discolored water issues throughout city

Neighbors came together for a town hall meeting to address the ongoing concerns of discolored water Tuesday evening at Beaumont Recreation Center.

BEAUMONT, Texas — People in Beaumont are sick of singing the "brown water blues." They've had enough of the recurring water problems, and they say the city needs to do more.

Neighbors came together Tuesday evening for a town hall meeting to address the ongoing concerns of discolored water at Beaumont Recreation Center.

You don't have to look very far to find someone who hasn't had to deal with discolored water in Beaumont. It's an issue that has many worried. On Tuesday night, city leaders called for understanding.

Fresh water is something Beaumont resident Michelle Shuck no longer takes for granted.



"If I pay my water bill, I just wanna have clean water, and I wanna be able to expect that," Shuck said.



At least once a month, she has issues with discolored water. She said it's making life difficult for her family.



"To think that I have three kids that I need to bathe in that water, you don't even know what could possibly be in it — all kinds of bacteria, you just know," Shuck said.



Those are the concerns she and others in the community shared Tuesday night during a town hall meeting.

"Unfortunately, there is not gonna be a system where you'll have zero brown water," Michael Harris said.

Harris, Beaumont’s director of water and sewer operations, said the discoloration is due to their infrastructure and the city's water source.

"We see a little bit more of it mainly because we're pulling straight out the river instead of having that well water influx," Harris said.

As a solution, Harris said they increased the amount of times that their infrastructure is flushed, but for people like Shuck want a more permanent solution.

"They flush the hydrants, but that's not doing the job," Shuck said. "It keeps coming back over and over again. So, I just wish that they would take it to heart just dig a little bit deeper, and see if we can come to a conclusion as to what's going on with it.”