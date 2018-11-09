BEAUMONT — In downtown Beaumont, hundreds gathered inside the Event Centre to remember the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Major General Pat Smith of the Army National Guard spoke during the Patriot Day Commemoration Ceremony.

Smith described the mentality of first responders during times of trouble, saying "Even after the towers collapsed and more people died, first responders from all over the area continued to pour in and run into danger in an effort to save American citizens."

412 firefighters, police officers and EMS personnel died during the terrorist attacks 17 years ago.

During the ceremony, patriotism filled the room as songs like "America the Beautiful" and "God Bless America" were performed by Beaumont choirs.

For the dozens of first responders in the crowd, Tuesday's ceremony reinforced why they serve.

"Today's ceremony was special to my heart because I am a Beaumont firefighter, a first responder," says Beaumont fire chief Earl White. "It's very humbling but I'm also filled with pride in recognizing the sacrifice of the first responders and civilians in the 9/11 attack."

Appreciation and support didn't stop inside, students from Marshall Middle School took it upon themselves to personally say "thank you" to Beaumont soldiers, fire fighters and police officers.

Throughout the day, students in the leadership class delivered gift baskets to fire departments, the armory and police station.

The best part of it all, the idea came directly from the children.

"The stories that I've heard, it's just a very tragic event," says Marshall student council member Mason Scales. "So, we felt as student council that we should step up and do something to appreciate our officers."

Classmate Payton Tyner says "They risk their lives everyday for our safety and we thought we should appreciate them on this specific day because they're helping us and keeping us safe."

Although the appearance came to the surprise of first responders, they returned the favor in showing gratitude.

Boys and girls from Marshall Middle School got to tour around the armory and even got an opportunity to hold police shields inside the station.

Beaumont police officer Derrick Doucet says "It means a lot, letting us know that the community we serve cares about us and that the job we do is appreciated."

None of the members in the class were born during 9/11, but they still understand the sadness and shock that swept over the nation that horrific day.

"My mom told me that she was watching it on TV, seeing planes crash into buildings and the ground," says Marshall Middle School student Luke Hanson. "First responders were dying and people were dying. I think it affected everybody in the community."

On the 17th anniversary of an attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, Tuesday allowed communities across the nation to remember and appreciate the service of past and present first responders.

White says "I want everybody to know that the military and first responders are there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to protect the public."

September 11, 2001 will always be a momentous date in our country's history.

Smith added in his speech "9/11 is our generations Pearl Harbor."

