BEAUMONT, Texas — Dr. Belinda George is in her first year as the lady in charge at Homer Drive Elementary School.

She has made it her mission to go beyond her school duties. Now every Tuesday night, she reads her students a bedtime story on Facebook live. She calls it “Tucked In Tuesdays.”

“I get the opportunity to tuck in my scholars at night even though I'm not in their home,” Dr. George said.

Dr. George reads a new book each week at 7:30 p.m. live in the Homer Elementary Facebook page. After she finishes every book, students can take quizzes and get AR points. It has encouraged many of her students to read more.

"That shift in their brain where they think she really cares and they start working hard for you,” Dr. George said.

Dr. George says it’s humbling that her students still want to see their principal once they’ve left the campus grounds.

“The kids are thinking cool and I'm thinking,” Dr. George said. “Y’all don't know how much you're blessing my heart."