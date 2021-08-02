Beloved Beaumont priest Msgr. Bill Manger dies at 87

Through Manger's almost six decades of service ministry, he helped establish many Southeast Texas organizations and received numerous awards for his work.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Monsignor Bill Manger, pastor of St. Anne in Beaumont, has died at the age of 87 Monday, after recently going into Hospice care, according to the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont.

Msgr. Manger was ordained June 2, 1962 at the Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral for the then-Diocese of Galveston-Houston. The diocese says he served many parishes as an assistant, including Holy Name, Houston; St. Mary, Orange; St. James, Port Arthur; and Our Lady of the Assumption, Beaumont.

His first pastorate was in 1978 at St. Mary, Orange, where he served until 1990, when he was assigned to his latest position as pastor of St. Anne in Beaumont.

Manger was pastor of St. Anne until his death.

Through Manger's almost six decades of service ministry, he helped establish many Southeast Texas organizations and received numerous awards for his work, according to the diocese.

Manger was the co-founder of the Southeast Texas Hospice in Orange in 1976 and was elected to serve on the board of directors of the National Hospice Organization in 1978 and in 1989 received its Founder’s Award.

Manger worked to help establish Birthright of Beaumont in 1973 and was honored for his ministry by them in 2003. Manger received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Right to Life of Southeast Texas for his efforts to defend the sanctity of life.

About a decade ago, Manger helped establish The Giving Field, and he received the 2012 Msgr. Richard DeStefano Faithful Steward award for his ministry and his help establishing it.

Manger was named consultor in July 2000 and a prelate of honor by Pope Benedict XVI in September 2009. He served as chairman of the Diocesan Pastoral Council and on the Diocesan Team for Renew.

Mange worked as a resettlement director, where he helped more than 1,000 Vietnamese in Southeast Texas in about a year’s time in the mid-1970s. Although there were many resettlement programs across the country, the Diocese of Beaumont was known as one of the most successful

The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont asked the community to pray for the repose of his soul and for the consolation of his family and friends.

Services are pending.

