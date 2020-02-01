BEAUMONT, Texas — Soon the good times will be rolling into Beaumont, once Mardi Gras begins.

Jerrilynn Miller is a spokesperson with Mardi Gras Southeast Texas and believes they will see an increase in attendance compared to past years.

"You know you want your pork kabob, you want your funnel cake and we're going to have all of that," Miller said.

She hopes people from all over the county and beyond will want to be part of the fun.

"I think we're going to pull more people from north Jefferson County and even further north than that. I think more people will be coming in from the East and the west."

The four day festival is set to be held around the event center in Beaumont.

Emily Wheeler, Beaumont's director of event facilities says they're prepared.

"It's new to Beaumont but Mardi Gras has been around for a long time," Wheeler said.

Mardi Gras is expected to bring thousands to the city.

"The best preparation that we've had for an event of this magnitude are all the special event that city does each year, like Fourth of July where we have nearly 20,000 people on one night. We're very prepared to put on an event of this magnitude and we're excited," Wheeler said.

Thankfully, officials say they don't expect parking to be an issue, despite the influx of people.

"There's plenty of parking in downtown Beaumont. There's several lots and streets parking. Parking will be something that people will just have to come down town and and this will be guided to areas where they can find parking," Wheeler said.

With a little over a month until the event kickoff, she said Southeast Texas is where Mardi Gras belongs.

"Absolutely, it's important that it stays in southeast Texas," Wheeler said. "There are lots of Mardi Gras across the south but Mardi Gras southeast Texas is truly family.

Tickets will be available online in the coming weeks, but if you can't wait, you can purchase them at the Mardi Gras store in Port Arthur.

