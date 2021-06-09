Beaumont Police Department welcomes 8 new officers in biannual ceremony

Three of the officers are originally from Beaumont, and others moved from places like Montgomery, CO., North Carolina and even Georgia.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is welcoming eight new officers into their rank this year.

The community, family and friends of the officers filled the room for the biannual ceremony on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Three of the officers are originally from Beaumont, and others moved from Colorado, North Carolina and even Georgia.

While new officers are joining the team, Assistant Chief of Police Jim Clay says they are still looking to fill 13 positions.

He said it is the application process that makes it difficult to fill these spots.

“We will have about 300 applicants but only about half show up for the testing,” Clay said. “Then we start our background investigations before our final interview process. We may start off with 300, but we only interview 25 to 30 people.”

Clay said the next swearing-in ceremony will take place next January.

The Beaumont Police Department plans to continue to brainstorm new ideas for recruitment.

Here's a little more about the eight new officers, according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.

Ryan Levy, 22, of Beaumont is a 2017 graduate of Westbrook High School. After graduation, Ryan joined the United States Army and was deployed to Korea. In May 2020, he was Honorably Discharged from the Army and later joined the Beaumont Police Department.

Sheldon Reid, 27, spent the majority of his adulthood working as a mechanic. In 2014, he earned his diesel mechanic certification. Reid wanted to join law enforcement to help others and make a difference in the community.

Dylan Mathis, was raised in Georgia and recently moved to the Beaumont area. Prior to joining law enforcement, Mathis worked with a local grocery chain.

Logan Ishee, 24,of Beaumont, graduated high school from Legacy Christian Academy then earned his Associates Degree from Blinn Junior College. Ishee plans on continuing his education at Lamar University in hopes of earning his degree in entrepreneurship.

Brennon Davis, of Kirbyville, graduated high school in 2018. After graduation, he earned an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Angelina College. Davis then joined the Beaumont Police Department and attended the Police Academy at Lamar University.

James Tyler Greeson, 29, graduated high school from Warren in 2010. After graduation, Greeson joined the United States Air Force where he spent the next six years serving as an airman and was Honorably Discharged in 2016. He worked at a local refinery until joining the Beaumont Police Department.

Travis Simpson, 30 of Beaumont, graduated high school from Ozen and later found work as a truck driver before joining the Beaumont Police Department.

Joshua Reuscher, has four years of previous law enforcement experience in North Carolina. He recently moved to the Beaumont area and joined the Beaumont Police Department to continue his career in Law Enforcement.