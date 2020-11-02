BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash in downtown Beaumont Monday night.
Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary says the officer is a man, and is being 'checked out' at a hospital.
It happened on Calder Avenue near Main.
The vehicle could be seen still on its side around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.
