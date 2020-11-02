BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash in downtown Beaumont Monday night.

Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary says the officer is a man, and is being 'checked out' at a hospital.

It happened on Calder Avenue near Main.

The vehicle could be seen still on its side around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Run, hide, fight: Beaumont Police offer active shooter training on how to get out alive

Beaumont attorney tested for coronavirus spent four days in isolation room, says staff is prepared

Justice Department brings new suits over sanctuary policies