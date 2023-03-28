Beaumont Police searching for man accused of stealing $1K worth of Cavender's merchandise

Beaumont Police say the suspect entered the dressing room of Cavender's Boot City with close to $1,000 worth of "very nice western wear" and left without paying.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video stealing from a store.

On Friday, March 24, 2023, the man entered the dressing room of Cavender's Boot City in Beaumont with close to $1,000 worth of "very nice western wear," according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When the suspect exited the store, all of his items were packed in a Cavender’s bag. He then walked out without paying, according to the release.

Beaumont police are asking if you can identify the suspect or have any information about this incident contact them at 409-832-1234.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

*Now over to Cavender’s for our Secret Shopper*

If you can identify this suspect or have any information about this crime, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 tips app on your smart phone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information