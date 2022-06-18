x
Beaumont Police find 20-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday night

Laval Miller was found by community members near apartments by Parkdale Mall.
Credit: BPD

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old man who was reported missing on Saturday night has been located.

Laval Miller was found by community members near apartments by Parkdale Mall. Miller is nonverbal and has Down syndrome, so his missing person's case was described as "critical" by Beaumont Police.

When Miller went missing, he was reported to have last been seen on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. walking towards Parkdale Mall. 

Credit: BPD

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

Beaumont Police are searching for Laval Miller, a 20 year old non verbal black male with Down Syndrome. He is 5’4, 130lbs, has a surgical scar on front of his neck. He was last seen at 8:45 P.M. walking towards the mall from 5740 NW Parkway. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve navy blue t-shirt with orange and white graphics on the chest, light colored blue jeans, orange/gray shoes.

