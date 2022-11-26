9-year-old boy reported missing out of Beaumont found safe

Channing Adams was reported missing Saturday morning but has since been found.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News that a 9-year-old boy that was reported missing has been located.

Channing Adams was reported missing Saturday morning but has since been found and is safe.

At the time time of his disappearance, Adams had last been seen in the area of 5300 Fannett Road, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

Critical Missing 9 Year Old

Missing/runaway juvenile - Channing Adams -

He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants and bottoms with food pictures on them (hamburgers, tacos, etc...). Adams is a light complected black male, 5' feet tall, 90 to 100 lbs, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Last seen in the area of 5300 Fannett Road.