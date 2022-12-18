Critical Missing | Beaumont Police searching for 83-year-old man who 'is in the early stages of dementia'

Landry Duriso was last seen Sunday around 4:25 p.m. leaving the Ace Supermarket located at 2008 Magnolia Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help in locating a missing 83-year-old man who is "in the early stages of dementia."

Landry Duriso was last seen Sunday around 4:25 p.m. leaving the Ace Supermarket on foot, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. The market is located at 2008 Magnolia Street.

When Duriso was last seen, he was wearing a blue bubble vest with a dark blue hoodie underneath, tan pants and white and black shoes. He is described as a 5-foot-4-inch man who weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information that could lead to Duriso's location is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

