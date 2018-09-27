BEAUMONT — A Beaumont mother is shocked at what she saw in front of her home last weekend.

Isabella Landavazo says she witnessed a man pull down his pants and start touching himself in the presence of several children at her townhome off Lexington Drive in Beaumont.

Landavazo says what was more frightening about the act, was that it was done in the presence of children.

"I have never seen anything like that out here before," said Landavazo "I have a little girl too and it really hurt me."

The mother filed a police report soon after the incident but Landavazo claims she's not the only one who has witnessed this man doing the inappropriate act.

A spokesperson for the Beaumont police department says they are investigating the incident.

