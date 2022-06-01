x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police searching for missing 70-year-old Beaumont man who has dementia

Clyde Freeman, 70, was last seen on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:15 a.m..
Credit: Beaumont Police Department

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing Beaumont man who has dementia.

Clyde Freeman, 70, was last seen on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:15 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police department release. Freeman was last seen walking along the 1300 block of Euclid Street.

Freeman was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs.

Officials are urging anyone who sees Freeman to contact the Beaumont Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Credit: Beaumont Police Department

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

From a Beaumont Police Department release: 

Beaumont Police are searching for Clyde Freeman,  a 70 year old Beaumont resident who is diagnosed with dementia. He was last seen at 11:15 am walking in the 1300 block of Euclid Street wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He is described as 5’6 and 140 lbs. 

If you see Mr. Freeman, please call 911.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

City of Orange names John Bilbo as fire chief of Orange Fire Department