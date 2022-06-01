Police searching for missing 70-year-old Beaumont man who has dementia

Clyde Freeman, 70, was last seen on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:15 a.m..

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing Beaumont man who has dementia.

Clyde Freeman, 70, was last seen on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:15 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police department release. Freeman was last seen walking along the 1300 block of Euclid Street.

Freeman was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs.

Officials are urging anyone who sees Freeman to contact the Beaumont Police Department.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

If you see Mr. Freeman, please call 911.