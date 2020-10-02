BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is in a Beaumont hospital after an officer involved shooting Monday afternoon.

A Beaumont Police news release says officers were called about shots being fired in the 2700 block of Atlanta. The caller said a man was walking back and forth in the street, in front of a house and fired a gun.

Officers found the armed man, and shots were fired. One person was injured and has been taken to a hospital according to the release.

No officers were hurt according to the release.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

Beaumont Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting Following a Call for Police Reference a Man Firing a Gun

Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:40 PM, Beaumont Police received a call from a citizen in reference to shots fired in the 2700 block of Atlanta. The caller said that a black male subject was walking back and forth in the street, in front of a residence, and had fired a gun. Patrol officers working the area responded to the location and encountered a man with a gun. Shots were fired and one subject was injured. The injured man was transported to the hospital by Beaumont EMS. No officers were injured.

