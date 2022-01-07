'Feel Good Friday' | Beaumont police save kitten from storm drain ahead of Friday's storms

A patrol officer was at a red light when he heard the kitten crying.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — A lucky kitten was rescued from a storm drain before a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the Southeast Texas area.

Beaumont Police saved a kitten from a storm drain Thursday night. A patrol officer was at a red light at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and College Street when he heard the kitten crying.

He searched the area and found the kitten in the storm drain. Another officer helped him make a makeshift harness to rescue the kitten.

After receiving some much needed cuddles, the kitten was turned over to Beaumont Animal Care.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

Feel Good Friday!

BPD Officers save kitten from storm drain just before heavy rains move into the area!

Last night, a BPD Patrol Officer was at the red light at MLK and College when he heard a kitten crying. He searched around and discovered that the kitten was stuck in a storm drain. With the assistance of another officer, they fashioned a makeshift harness and rescued the kitten shortly before heavy rains hit our area!

The kitten was turned over to Beaumont Animal Care but not before getting lots of cuddles!