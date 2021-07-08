Beaumont police officer remembered 10 years after man intentionally rammed his patrol car, killing him

Officer Bryan Hebert was standing behind his vehicle when the driver in a chase veered to hit his car.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The family and police department of fallen officer are remembering him 10 years after he died when a driver intentionally hit his patrol car.

Officer Bryan Mitchell Hebert was killed in the line of duty when the driver of a suspect vehicle in a chase ran into his car on July 8, 2011.

Hebert had stopped his patrol car at the intersection of Dowlen Road and Ivanhoe Lane and was taking things out of his trunk when the suspect 'veered from the travel lane' and hit his car head-on. Officer Hebert was standing behind the patrol car, and was hit by it.

The man was wanted for assaulting his mother and grandmother, and was being pursued by other officers.

The driver was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for capital murder.

A Groves street was named Bryan Hebert Lane in his honor in 2013. It intersects with Joplin Avenue.



From a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post:

Officer Hebert had served with the Beaumont Police Department for 10 years.

