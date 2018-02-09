Beaumont police are seeking the public's help for information on a hit and run crash near downtown early Sunday morning.

A Beaumont police officer found a man's body on the shoulder of the roadway with considerable debris while merging into I-10 westbound near Pine Street on Sunday, Sept. 2, at 1:16 a.m.

The bicyclist was a white man wearing a traffic vest, police said.

Police believe the man was riding his bicycle west on I-10 when he was hit from behind.

The victim's identification is being withheld until next of kin are contacted.

Police are asking that anyone with information or possible witnesses call the Beaumont Police Traffic Division 409-980-7254 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477 (TIPS). Tips can be made anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

