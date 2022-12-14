Beloved Beaumont Police Officer to star on episode of show created by One City Church

Officer Haley Morrow used this opportunity to let viewers know that Beaumont Police Officers are always on your side, no matter what you look like.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Beaumont Police Officer will feature on an episode of a special show started by a church in Beaumont.

The 'Not In My City' show was started by One City Church. Their mission with this show is to fill the void that is often felt at times between community members and area leaders, according to their website.

This week, the show highlighted Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow for her work in the Southeast Texas community.

"People expect law enforcement to be robots and don't really realize that they're humans behind that cavalier vest," Morrow told 12News.

'Not In My City' began as a prayer to end violence, which has now transformed to a show hosted by Charamine James, six years later.

"What is the key that we're missing to deal with the racial tension in the nation? So that's what I heard not in this city, not in my city," James said.

The show invites community members to speak on issues impacting the community.

James invited Morrow on the show after she saw a Facebook post that really touched her heart.

That post showed Officer Morrow and her family, who are all police officers. The picture shows them sitting around the dinner table, two days after the tragic Uvalde School Shooting.

"We lean on each other when we handle different situations we're going through and so of course an active shooter scenario where children lives are lost it's hard to wrap mind around," Morrow said.

During her special segment, Morrow gave insight to her personal life.

But most importantly, she used the opportunity to let viewers know that Beaumont Police Officers are always on your side no matter what you look like.

"Sometimes people have a lot of misconceptions about law enforcement, about police officers, so I try to use my platform to help," Morrow said.

With the conversations started on the set of 'Not In My City', both James and Morrow are hoping it will help change the hearts of everyone in the community.

"We have to come to the table together and not just hear, but listen," James said.

"We're here to keep them safe and we want that close-knit community and we're really trying hard to achieve that," Morrow said.

Officer Morrow's episode will not air until mid 2023.

James tells 12News 'Not In My City' has been picked up by a television station in the Houston and Austin areas.